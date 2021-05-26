Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (05/26/2021)

It is a quiet start to the morning across the Twin Tiers. We will be able to see some sunshine this morning which will help aid in the development of showers and storms this afternoon. A cold front moving through the region today will ignite showers and thunderstorms. The onset for storm development looks to be between 1-3 pm for the majority of the area. During this time period, we will see the development of scattered showers and storms. A line of storms will develop just ahead of the cold front between 3-5 pm, this line will then progress eastward through the area. The Storm Prediction Center continues to have the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concerns from any thunderstorms today will be damaging winds, large hail, and brief downpours. We will need to monitor the potential for heavy rain closely as trailing storms could produce a flash flooding threat, at this point though this risk is low. If you have any outdoor plans this afternoon make sure you are weather aware and have a way to get weather alerts if they are issued. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Once the main line of showers and storms clear the area this evening, we will see lingering shower activity. Showers will taper off tonight and cloud cover will decrease. Lows will be in the low 50s.