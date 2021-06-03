Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (06/03/2021)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)--The eviction moratorium has been a shield for tenants during the pandemic, but on September 1 the shield will go away. That's why local leaders are asking people to apply for relief.

Western New Yorkers struggling to pay rent each month can now get help. The state is offering funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Households with an income at or below 80 percent the area median income can get 12 months of their rent and utilities covered.