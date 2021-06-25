Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (06/25/2021)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - San has been passionate about jewelry for as long as she can remember. However, for most of her adult life, jewelry has had to be a secondary interest. Working for a fine estate jewelry store to help pay for her design degree introduced her to a wide range of historical styles, though she gravitated toward the intricate and exquisitely made pieces of the 1920’s the most. Throughout most of her 20 year career as a graphic designer, art director, and web designer, San has enjoyed seeking out vintage and antique jewelry and also making beaded jewelry, particularly for family and friends. In 2013, everything changed: a friend introduced me to beginning bead embroidery techniques and I was instantly captivated, enthralled, and entranced. Her previously parallel paths in design and jewelry joined together with surprising power and San dived into the art and design of bead embroidery jewelry headfirst. The exquisite intricacy of the design is as compelling to her as the meticulous process of creating the objects themselves. Each piece is unique and is inspired by nature, art, and the beads themselves.

