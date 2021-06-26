Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (06/26/21)

Good morning and happy Saturday! The morning started off cloudy and we will stay this way until the evening hours before we start to clear out. An area of low pressure is located to the northwest of the Twin Tiers which is bringing in this cloud cover and the possibility of a stray shower. Temperatures today will rise into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, the cloud cover will start to break apart and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. Our average lows for this time of the year sit into the mid 50s, so this is over 10 degrees above average. Sunday brings the return of sunshine as high pressure takes control of our weather pattern once again. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out but most will stay dry. Tomorrow also begins the stretch of hot and humid weather with highs on Sunday getting into the low 90s. Dew points will also start to rise near 70 which will make it feel muggy out.