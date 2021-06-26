Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (06/26/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The 25th annual American Pride Ride is happening on Saturday, June 26. The parade-style ride will bring together friends and family together from around the community and help raise money and toy donations for 3 local charities, including Children’s Miracle Network, American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

100 percent of the $10 registration money and toy donations go to our charities. The route is designed for the enjoyment of our riders with scenic landscapes, winding roads and several brief stops along the way to stretch and refresh.