Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (06/30/2021)

Heat Advisory in effect for portions and the Twin Tiers!

Another warm and muggy start to the day across the area, luckily we will finally see a break from the heat! It will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. Some of our warmest valley regions will see heat index values in the range of 95-100°; these areas are under a Heat Advisory today. After a mainly quiet start to the day, we will see the return of active weather for the afternoon and evening. A cold front passage will lead to showers and storms to fire up, the best timing for this will be between 2-9 pm. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds, localized heavy rain, and hail. We will have to monitor for the potential of flash flooding in areas that have experienced heavy rain from thunderstorms the past couple of days. Showers and storms will linger overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.