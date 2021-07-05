Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (07/05/21)

This week has started on a foggy note but that will be lifting as we head throughout the late morning hours. An area of high pressure to the south of the Twin Tiers will continue moving eastward which will allow us to stay dry and mostly sunny today. Along with the sunshine will come the heat. Temperatures today will rise near 90 for highs! Thinking about that makes me already want to go to the pool! Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 60s which is 10 degrees above average. Dry and mostly clear conditions hold throughout the overnight but the wet weather returns for Tuesday. Mostly sunny conditions welcome Tuesday but as the afternoon rolls around, scattered showers move into the region with the potential for an isolated thunderstorm as well. The heat and humidity will also be present with temperatures reaching the low 90s for highs with muggy conditions. Once Tuesday evening roles around, the shower and thunderstorm chances drop off. Main timing on Tuesday for any showers and isolated thunderstorms is the afternoon to early evening hours.