Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (07/09/21)

Waking up this morning to dense fog once again, so allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. A cold front approaching from the west will be able to tap into some moisture associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will begin to develop late this morning into the afternoon. Strong storms could develop between 3-7 pm; the main concerns will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Although sunshine will be limited due to cloud cover, temperatures will still near 80 degrees. Light rain showers will linger overnight and patchy fog will develop. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.