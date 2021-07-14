Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (07/14/21)

The active weather pattern continues here across the Twin Tiers! For the past couple of days, a warm front was sitting over our region which brought all our unsettled weather. Today, the warm front has since moved northward but we still have a boundary to our east which is bringing another round of unsettled weather today. This morning, we are seeing partly sunny conditions with some peeks of sunshine. As the day goes on, scattered showers and isolated storms will develop across the Twin Tiers and linger into the early evening. Our storm outlook today from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms, so make sure you are weather aware. Flash flooding has been a major issue the last couple of days, so these showers and storms will bring the risk for flash flooding once again. We will keep you updated here at 18 News about the risk for any severe weather or flash flooding. Temperatures today will rise into the low 80s for our highs. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the low 60s with conditions gradually clearing and drying up. Thursday is welcomed with mostly sunny conditions and most of us will stay dry. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon but most should remain dry. Highs on Thursday will reach near 90. This could be a good day for some pool time and maybe even some ice cream!