Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (07/16/2021)

Mild start to your Friday morning across the Twin Tiers and temperatures today are forecasted to be into the low to mid-80s. After a mainly quiet start to the day, we will be watching as unsettled weather develops for the afternoon and evening. A cold front will push into the region then stall leading to the potential for unsettled weather across the area. The best chance for showers and storms today will be close to the New York/Pennsylvania border and south into the Northern Tier. Southern portions of both Tioga and Bradford counties are in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for isolated strong to severe storms to develop. The main threats will be the potential for heavy rain and strong winds! Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will continue overnight. Lows will be near the mid-60s.