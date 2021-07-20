Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (07/20/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The haze has settled in across the Northeast as the smoke from the raging wildfires out West has traveled in the jet stream and reached our area. The Twin Tiers had a similar situation back in mid September of last year with the hazy skies but there was one key difference. The smoke this time around isn't entirely elevated with many smoke particles near the surface which helped to prompt an Air Quality Qlert for the entirety of New York State on Tuesday.

"This time it is getting a little closer. Of course as you get deeper into the summer months you have more of an airmass that really is harder to move and denser. And you have alot more moisture too. So the air can actually hold alot more of the particles. That is one of the reasons why we have an air quality alert too," said Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines from the National Weather Service in Binghamton.