Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (08/09/2021)

Starting off this Monday morning mild and muggy! The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere as high temperatures are expected to reach 90 today. Thanks to dew-point values in the upper 60s, nearing the low 70s, feel like temperatures will be in the low 90s. After starting the day off mainly dry we will begin to see spotty showers developing in the afternoon. These will be very isolated in coverage and not everyone will see this activity. Any showers that develop will taper off overnight and clouds will break. Lows nearing the mid-60s.