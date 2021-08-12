Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (08/12/21)

It is another hot and humid day here in the Twin Tiers. Today even started muggy and warm. This will be the trend throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s. Humid conditions are also expected to hold throughout the day. Due to the heat and humidity, a heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7:00pm today as heat index values (what it feels like outside) rise into the triple digits.

Aside from the heat, there is also the threat for severe weather today. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk, a 2 out of 5, for the chance to see scattered strong to severe storms. Our main threats with these storms would be heavy rain, hail, damaging wind, and frequent lightning. Make sure you are weather aware today. These showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon and linger into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be another warm and muggy night. Some showers and storms could linger early but then we dry out and see some breaks in the cloud cover. Tomorrow, there is a cold front moving through. This will bring relief from the heat and humidity but also another chance for showers and storms. Temperatures for tomorrow sit near 90 again as we still deal with the heat and humidity but as the cold front slowly moves through we will get some relief from the heat and humidity.