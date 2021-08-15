Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (08/15/21)

(NEXSTAR) – A leading British immunologist told U.K. lawmakers Tuesday that the idea of reaching herd immunity in a world with the delta variant of COVID-19 was "mythical."

Sir Andrew Pollard, a professor of pediatric infection and immunity and the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the dangerously efficient transmission of the delta variant makes it impossible for the U.K. to effectively halt the virus through a combination of vaccinations and antibodies from catching the coronavirus.