Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (08/16/21)

Today has started on a cloudy note with cloud cover continuing to build into the region from the South as we head throughout the morning and afternoon hours. As we continue to get this southerly flow today, a warm moist air mass will advance into the region and will bring showers and thunderstorms with it. Isolated showers are expected to move in from the South this afternoon and become more widespread during the evening to overnight hours. Some thunderstorms are possible overnight as well. This warm moist air mass will also result in the humidity not only increasing today but through this week. Temperatures today rise into the upper 70s. Tonight, we see the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s. For Tuesday, it starts off wet and cloudy. The cloud cover that moved in from the South sticks with us and so do the showers. Tuesday starts off with lingering showers from the overnight hours with more showers and storms developing during the afternoon and moving in from the South. Highs on Tuesday reach back into the low 80s.