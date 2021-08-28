Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (08/28/21)

Today starts foggy and gray. Cloud cover continues to linger over the Twin Tiers and this will be the case throughout the day. Cloud cover holds this afternoon and showers and storms are possible as a warm front slowly creeps through the Twin Tiers. This warm front will stall at times as it moves through. Temperatures today will rise into the low 80s and make sure you have that umbrella handy not only this afternoon but also tonight. Overnight, showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder linger into the overnight hours. During the late overnight hours, we start to dry out and just deal with cloud cover. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. Sunday is welcomed with cloud cover but most start off the day dry. The slow moving warm front continues to inch out of our region by the end of Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening while that warm front moves out of the region. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s.