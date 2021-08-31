Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (08/31/21)

*Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Bradford County from 8 AM Wednesday to 2 pm Thursday*

This morning we are waking up with some high level clouds in the sky. We will continue to see high level clouds throughout the day and even more cloud cover build in as the remnants of hurricane Ida move into the region. The cloud cover we see today is from those remnants. Most of us will stay dry today as an area of high pressure to the north stays in control of our weather pattern for the day. Highs today will sit near 80. Overnight, there could be some breaks in the cloud cover, but that will be short lived as more clouds build in by Wednesday morning. Tonight, temperatures drop to near 60. Wednesday will be a rainy day as Ida’s remnants move in from the southwest. During the late morning hours, the shield of rain will move into the Northern Tier, and by around lunch time, all of the Twin Tiers will be experiencing some rain. This rainfall could be heavy at times. Higher rainfall totals are expected for the Northern Tier. A flash flood watch is in effect from 8:00 AM Wednesday until 2:00 PM Thursday for Bradford county due to the rain we will experience from Ida. Make sure you have those umbrellas handy and are weather aware as there is a potential for flash flooding.