Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (09/06/21)

Today has started off foggy with some locations experiencing poor visibility. As the morning continues, the fog will start to lift and dissipate. A cold front will move into the region by late morning and stick around through early afternoon. Isolated showers are possible as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. This will not be a washout event. You just need to watch the weather for any outdoor plans this afternoon. By late afternoon, most will start to dry out and get some sunshine. Highs today will rise into the low to mid 70s. It will also be a bit breezy. Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 50s with mostly clear conditions and some patchy fog is possible. Tuesday is dry thanks to an area of high pressure moving into the region. Some patchy cloud cover will linger through the morning but by Tuesday afternoon, most will enjoy mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s on Tuesday.