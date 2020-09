A chilly start to the morning across the Twin Tiers! Most of us seeing temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, luckily temperatures will rebound nicely by the afternoon. High pressure will be in control of the region today keeping us on the dry side. We will see hazy sunshine thanks to a thin layer of smoke from the wildfires out west. Highs today will reach into the low 70s. Mainly clear skies continue overnight with lows falling towards the low to mid-40s.