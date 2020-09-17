Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (09/17/2020)

The timing of the cold front passage will determine how high temperatures get across the Twin Tiers. Warmest temperatures look to be across portions of the Northern Tier as the cold front will move through that region last. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, closer to 70 degrees across the Northern Tier. Cloud cover increases and we have the chance for light showers in the afternoon. Not everyone will see this activity and rainfall will be on the light side. Behind this frontal passage, temperatures will slowly fall by the evening hours, thanks to a north/northwesterly breeze ushering in colder air. Any shower activity looks to taper off overnight. Breezy conditions continue and lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

The latest Drought Monitor update from this morning has expanded the moderate drought phase to include all of Tioga & northwestern portion of Bradford county.