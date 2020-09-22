Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (09/22/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Chesapeake twins celebrate birthday, end of chemotherapy treatment with parade of cars
Video
Albany man deliberately crashed car into dealership, police say
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?
Lawsuit settled over absentee ballots with technical issues
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
The Big Game
Top Stories
Positives and negatives from Bills defense against Dolphins
Sayre girls fall at home to Sullivan County
Video
NTL Football Week 2 – a musical recap
Video
Bills looking into how Miami executed having fans at Sunday’s game
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (09/22/2020)
Regional Forecast - Northern Tier
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Sep 22, 2020 / 11:05 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2020 / 11:05 AM EDT
Trending Now
Chemung County reports 20 new cases, County Executive says we’re not shutting down
Video
State Police searching a home on Hoffman Street in Elmira
Watkins Glen Faculty Association files lawsuit against school district over reopening plan
Video
Author details stories inside Elmira Correctional Facility, other NY prisons
Video
Chemung County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand after Trump’s push for new direct payments
Video
5 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 35 total on list
Video
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?
Member of HCSD Transportation Department tested positive for COVID-19
Chemung County releases new details in Lighthouse Baptist Church COVID-19 cluster death
Video