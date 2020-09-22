Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (09/22/2020)

Another frosty morning to start off the new work week! Temperatures will rebound nicely by this afternoon. High pressure remains in control leading to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We will see passing cirrus clouds late this afternoon. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 60s. One last cold night is on tap for the Twin Tiers as lows will dip down into the low to mid-30s. Expecting to once again wake up to frost and patchy freeze Tuesday morning.