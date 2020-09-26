Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (09/26/2020)

Another pleasant start to the day, we are seeing mid to high-level clouds increasing though. These mid to high clouds will continue today providing us for filtered sunshine. A weak disturbance passing through the region will bring a slim chance for a stray shower or storm to develop this afternoon. The best chance for development is looking to be in the Finger Lakes Region. The majority of the area looks to remain dry and any showers that do develop will produce little rainfall. Temperatures will continue to be above average as highs reach towards the low 80s. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies tonight and patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows will near 50 degrees.