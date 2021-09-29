Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (09/29/21)

This morning started off with some patchy fog and a few clouds. The patchy fog will start to lift as the morning progresses. We hold onto just a few clouds throughout the morning but more clouds start to build in this afternoon. These will be lake-effect clouds. It will not turn into a full blown cloudy day, we will just have some clouds and sun. Some sunshine will still be able to stay in the forecast. Temperatures this morning are sitting into the 40s but we will warmup and see highs into the 60s today. Tonight, cloud cover increases and so does our shower chances. A cold front moves through overnight and results in more cloud cover and the chance to see spotty to isolated showers into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight sit into the upper 40s. For Thursday, temperatures rise back into the low 60s with some moisture lingering throughout the morning. By late morning, the cold front exits and behind it is an area of high pressure. As this area of high pressure moves in, our wind shifts to have a northerly component which results in more lake-effect clouds and showers through the afternoon on Thursday. Once that area of high pressure moves in, we start to dry out and get a break from some of the clouds.