Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/1/2021)

A warm front is passing through the region this morning leading to some light shower activity. There is some dry air in place in the upper atmosphere so some of this is actually evaporating before it hits the ground. Nonetheless, if you are heading out early just be prepared for the potential for isolated slick spots. Behind this warm front, we will continue to deal with cloudy skies. It will be windy today as winds will be sustained out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph or higher will be possible. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. We look to turn mainly dry by this afternoon though a stray shower is possible. A better chance for showers will come tonight as a cold front passes through the region. We will see the potential for a wintry mix and even light snow showers by the predawn hours on Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.