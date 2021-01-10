Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/10/21)

Sunday morning we are waking up with cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday morning thanks to that cloud cover. Light winds are making it feel like we are in the low to mid teens for all of us. Sunday will be a similar situation to Saturday with slightly less sunshine and lower temperatures. Highs for your Sunday should hit right at average for this time of year in the low-30s. Staying dry once again as not much is happening in the atmosphere. Lows tomorrow night drop to the low-20s while staying mostly cloudy.