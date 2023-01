TODAY:

Clouds with us yet again today and they hold throughout the day. Dry weather is the case throughout the day and temperatures reach above average as warm air filters in.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Late tonight we see mixed showers start to move in.

TOMORROW:

Mixed showers start our day and then transition to all rain showers by the afternoon. These rain showers continue into the overnight hours as temperatures remain well above average.