Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/13/22)

Cloudy conditions start our day with some snow showers moving through. As the afternoon rolls around, cloud cover continues to hold with drier weather expected. Highs today will reach the low 40s which is about 7 degrees above average. Overnight, temperatures stay above average into the mid 20s. A cold front moves through overnight and brings more snow showers with it. Flurries linger into Friday morning. During the afternoon Friday, we stay dry and cloudy. Highs are into the low 30s for Friday.

Very cold air returns into Friday night. Lows will be near zero. Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds with filtered sunshine during the afternoon. The big story for Saturday is the cold. Highs only reach the low teens with dangerous wind chills between -15 and -20 degrees being possible. Improvement occurs on Sunday with temperatures into the mid 20s but we really see those temperatures rebound next week as they rise into the 30s for highs.