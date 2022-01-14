Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/14/22)

Active weather is here as we head into the weekend. First it is the cold and then it is the snow. A cold front is moving through today bringing a slight chance for flurries this morning. Aside from the possible flurries, we stay dry but cloudy today. Our high for the day was earlier this morning and was 35 degrees. Temperatures decrease throughout the day because of the cold front moving through. Very cold air moves in behind the cold front. Lows tonight are near zero with negative wind chills. A wind chill advisory is in effect from 7:00 pm tonight until Saturday afternoon. This is due to negative wind chills which could result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Cloudy conditions hold for part of Saturday. Clouds decrease Saturday night with an area of high pressure moving in. Temperatures stay low Saturday with highs in the low teens and we still have that wind chill advisory in effect until Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will still be near zero after the advisory expires and as we head into Saturday night. Sunshine returns for Sunday but clouds increase late day. This is ahead of our next weather system which is a winter storm.