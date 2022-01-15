Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/15/22)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

Waking up to a cold and breezy Saturday with linger snow flurries in some parts of the Twin Tiers. Despite temperatures starting off in the single digits, feels-like temperatures are in the negative 10’s due to strong arctic wind chills. The coldest areas are up north, including Schuyler County. Sustained northerly wind speeds at 10 to 15 MPH this afternoon with gusts up to 20 MPH. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and wear protective gear to prevent frostbite and hypothermia. Highs only reach the low 10’s as wind chills keep conditions cool today. Saturday night, mostly clear and frigid, with a low temperature of 0. Temperatures will feel more like the actual temperature as wind speeds calm down.

