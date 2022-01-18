Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/18/22)

It is looking like a winter wonderland outside after our winter storm. Some more light snow is moving through this morning as a breezy northwest wind ushers in lake-effect snow showers. Accumulation will be light from these snow showers but they can also cause a reduction in visibility. These snow showers will decrease this afternoon and we hang onto mostly cloudy conditions. Any breaks in the cloud cover will be short-lived. High today will only reach the upper 20s due to that breezy northwest wind ushering in colder air.

More clouds move in tonight as a warm front advances into the Twin Tiers. Due to this warm front, our overnight lows will happen early tonight and a southerly wind will help bring warmer air into the region. Wednesday is an above average day temperature wise due to that warm front with highs in the low 40s. Clouds hold strong throughout the day with a chance for rain and snow showers with a cold front moving through around dinner time. Behind that cold front is a breezy northwest wind which will help usher in more lake-effect flurries and very cold air. Lows Thursday night and Friday night this week will be near zero.