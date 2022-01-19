Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/19/22)

Dealing with some clouds this morning. These are mid and high level clouds. Some breaks in the clouds are possible at times this morning. Otherwise, it is a mostly cloudy day, especially this afternoon. Clouds increase this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving through. This cold front brings some rain and snow showers around dinner time and through the evening. More snow showers are possible in portions of the Northern Tier as the cold front taps into more moisture. Highs today reach above average into the low 40s and then temperatures drop behind the cold front as that cold airmass moves in. Temperatures are in the teens tonight. A northwest wind behind the cold front ushers in the cold air and also some lake-effect flurries. Accumulation from the snow showers with the cold front and the lake-effect flurries range from trace amounts for most of the Southern Tier to upwards of 2 inches in the Northern Tier.

Thursday is a dry but mostly cloudy day. It will be cold with temperatures near 20 but overnight lows near zero. It gets even colder on Friday. Highs are in the teens with lows in the negatives. We at least have some sunshine for Friday and it sticks around for Saturday. Dry weather holds for Friday and Saturday with an area of high pressure over us.