TODAY:

Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a cold front moves through. It brings rain showers and a transition to snow showers into Friday.

TOMORROW:

Scattered snow showers for Friday as we get colder throughout the day. Little accumulation is expected from these snow showers.