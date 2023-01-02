TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies remain for the morning hours. Cloud cover slightly decreases in the Southern Tier this afternoon, but cloud cover stays high for the Northern Tier. Conditions stay dry as well. Highs reach the low 50’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover increases ahead of a warm front to our west. The warm front provides enough lift and moisture for the clouds to form. Rain showers move in later due to rising low pressure. Lows drop to the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Moderate rainfall by breakfast time, but the chances of torrential downpours remain low. Rain showers become steadier in the afternoon as low pressure in the region stays weak. Rainfall amounts could reach up to 0.5″ in parts of the Binghamton area. Highs reach near 60 degrees. Overnight, mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. Lows in the low 50’s.