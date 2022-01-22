Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/22/22)

Waking up to a dry and frigid Saturday morning. Dry weather continues as high pressure stalls around the Twin Tiers. Sunny skies late morning and early afternoon. Winds pick up mid-afternoon and bring increasing cloud cover. Clouds are thin at first and increase in thickness during the evening hours. Highs reach the mid 20’s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers as a cold front nears the region. Lows drop to the mid 10’s.

