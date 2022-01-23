Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/23/22)

Waking up to a cold and chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 20’s despite the wind chill making it feel like the low 10’s. Mainly cloudy across the Twin Tiers until snow showers arrive late morning. Snowfall first hits Steuben County and then progresses in the afternoon as a cold front lifts lake-effect snow from Lake Erie and moves across the region. Areas closer to the lake could see snowfall amounts as high as 2 inches. High temperatures today reach the upper 20’s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy and low temperatures in the single digits as the cold front moves out of the area.
