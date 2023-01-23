TODAY:

Steady snow tapers off this morning and becomes just some lingering snow showers across the area. Additional accumulation looks to stay light as the bulk of the snow accumulation has already fallen. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area this morning and into this afternoon for Tioga (NY) and Bradford county.

TONIGHT:

We dry out going into tonight but hold onto the clouds.

TOMORROW:

A weak cold front moves through tomorrow morning bringing some stray snow showers to the area and a change in wind direction. This change in wind direction results in stray lake-effect snow showers.