TODAY:

Winter weather returns today as steady snow overspreads the area this morning. Winter Weather Alerts are in effect from this morning until tonight as we see accumulating snow throughout the day. Steady snow is moving in this morning and continues into the early afternoon. The heaviest of snow will be from late morning into the early afternoon with snowfall rates of over an inch per hour possible at times. During the late afternoon and early evening, we warm up and see a transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain into tonight. We will actually be our warmest this evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see rain and snow showers as temperatures are close to freezing.

TOMORROW:

Snow showers linger for Thursday but little accumulation is expected.