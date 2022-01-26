Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/26/22)

Arctic air has returned to the Twin Tiers with temperatures this morning in the single digits and negatives. Highs today will only reach the teens. Today will also be a mix of sun and clouds type of day. Dry weather holds tonight with partly cloudy conditions. The big story will be the cold tonight. Lows will drop into the negatives with feels like temperatures in the negative teens for some locations. Thursday is another cold morning but we see some sunshine through parts of the morning and early afternoon. Clouds increase late day Thursday ahead of our next weather system. Highs on Thursday reach back into the 20s.
