TODAY:

Winds breezy today out of the west which is in favor of some lake-effect snow showers. These showers will be stray.

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers tonight and we hold onto the clouds.

THIS WEEKEND:

Our weekend is looking active with some isolated showers on Saturday and then more scattered showers for Sunday. Although we are seeing showers, neither day looks like a complete washout. Temperatures also reach above average.