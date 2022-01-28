Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/28/22)

Today we did not start off as cold. Temperatures are in the 20s this morning but the cold is quick to return. Overnight, temperatures drop into the negatives once again and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight at midnight and goes until 11:00AM Saturday. Even after the advisory expires, feels like temperatures will be well into the negatives. Make sure you limit time outdoors, and if you are outdoors, make sure to bundle up. Due to the wind chill values we will see tonight into tomorrow, you can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Aside from the cold, we are also seeing some snow showers. This morning, we are dealing with a cold front which is bringing those cold conditions, arctic air into the region, and snow showers. Behind the cold front is a north wind which could result in some lake-effect snow showers off of the Finger Lakes later today and into Saturday.

Saturday will be a cold day. Highs only reach the teens with mostly cloudy conditions. Some breaks in the clouds are possible at times. Some snow showers off the Finger Lakes also linger into Saturday. A warming trend starts Sunday. Highs reach the mid 20s on Sunday. Clouds also increase Sunday ahead of a weak area of low pressure which will bring some light snow showers late Sunday. Those snow showers taper off Monday morning but stubborn cloud cover holds for parts of Monday. Highs on Monday reach near freezing.