TODAY:

Broken clouds throughout the day with a few stray flurries. A bit breezy this morning and afternoon as an Alberta Clipper, a low pressure system with high winds and light snow, moves near the Twin Tiers. Wind speeds up to 15 MPH are possible. Highs in the low 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly cloudy and dry overnight, but that does not last for long because a chance of snow flurries is likely very late. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Snow showers and a wintry mix move through parts of the region Sunday morning. These showers mainly affect Steuben County. Precipitation transitions to rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures reach the low 40’s. Rain showers are isolated as conditions remain breezy. Overnight, staying cloudy and a bit breezy. Lows in the upper 20’s.