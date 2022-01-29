Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/29/22)

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the single digits, but feel like the negative single digits and teens across the Twin Tiers because of strong wind chills from the northwest. The lowest wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. A strong nor’easter stays to the east, leaving behind mainly dry weather and mostly cloudy skies for today. The nor’easter’s circulation continues to bring northwest winds sustained at around 15 MPH with gusts over 25 MPH. Highs near the mid 10’s. Tonight, wind speeds slow down and cloud cover decreases. Lows near 3 degrees with wind chills in the negative single digits.
