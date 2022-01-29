Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/29/22)

NEW YORK (PIX11) --- Near-blizzard conditions were reported in parts of eastern Brooklyn and Queens as well as on Long Island Saturday morning as a powerful nor'easter slammed the tri-state area with heavy snow and dangerous wind.

The National Weather Service issued Blizzard Warnings for eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore, as winds of over 50 mph and heavy snow will cause white-out conditions. New York City and the surrounding suburbs are under a Winter Storm Warning.