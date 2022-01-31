Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/31/22)

It is a quiet start to the workweek with an area of high pressure in control of our weather pattern, so we see a mix of sun and clouds today. The circulation around this area of high pressure allows for some warmer air to move in, so our temperatures rise to near freezing today. Overnight, we see partly cloudy conditions and temperatures dropping into the single digits. More quiet weather sticks with us for Tuesday. Although, clouds are on the increase Tuesday ahead of our next weather system.

Wednesday is a cloudy day ahead of that weather system. This weather system is an area of low pressure bringing all types of precipitation. How long we stay as each precipitation type is dependent on temperatures. As of right now, there is some uncertainty on the precipitation type and timing of these precipitation types. Currently, rain and snow showers look to move in Wednesday night. A transition occurs on Thursday from rain to a wintry mix with this mix including freezing rain and sleet. Icy conditions are possible due to this wintry mix. Another changeover occurs on Friday from that wintry mix to snow. All of these precipitation types and how much we see of a certain precipitation type all depends on temperatures.