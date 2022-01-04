Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/4/22)

Some clouds linger across portions of the Twin Tiers this morning. Any clouds that are lingering will move out and dissipate as we head throughout the morning. An area of high pressure is building into the region which allows for sunshine to return today with dry conditions. We also have this southerly wind component which will allow for warm air to move in. As a result, temperatures will increase to near 40 for our highs today. Overnight, clouds start to move in ahead of a cold front. Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 20s. More clouds build in for Wednesday as that cold front advances in from the west. Snow showers accompany this cold front but little accumulation is expected. Behind the cold front is a change in the wind direction which results in lake-effect snow showers through part of Wednesday night. Before the cold front moves through, temperatures are in the low 40s for Wednesday’s highs but for Thursday, temperatures will only reach the low 30s.

Heading into Thursday, active weather continues. During the day, some breaks in the clouds are possible in the early morning before more cloud cover builds in during the day. This cloud cover is ahead of an area of low pressure which will bring some snow to the Twin Tiers Thursday night into Friday morning. Models continue to trend to the east which would mean less snow for us here in the Twin Tiers. We will continue to watch this system and keep you updated.