Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (1/5/22)

It is a cloudy start to the day with cloud cover building in ahead of a cold front. Some breaks in the clouds are possible late morning and into the early afternoon. Winds are out of the south for most of the day today, so this will help usher in warm air and allow temperatures to be above average today. Highs today reach the low 40s. This evening, the cold front moves through bringing with it some snow showers and a change in wind direction. Winds shift to the west and are a bit breezy. Gusts upwards of 25-30 mph are possible. Snow showers linger into portion of the overnight. Accumulation will be light. Lows tonight are in the low 20s. Dry conditions start our Thursday with some breaks in the clouds. More cloud cover builds in ahead of our next weather system. An area of low pressure is expected to move up the East Coast Thursday evening and bring light snow to the Twin Tiers. Light snow is expected Thursday night and into Friday morning. General accumulation will be 1-3 inches with most locations being closer to that one inch mark. Higher elevations could pick up more than an inch, so this is why I went with 1-3 inches. Lake-effect snow showers then develop for the rest of Friday.