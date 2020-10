We have another nice Fall day ahead of us, won’t be as windy as yesterday. High-pressure is setting up over the area and after a cloudy start, we will turn mostly sunny. Some isolated showers are possible this morning but those will clear out by the late morning. Highs today should hit the low-60s which is slightly below average for this time of year. Tonight, clouds will increase to mostly cloudy conditions with lows in the upper 30s.