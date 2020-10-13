Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/13/2020)

Showers will begin to taper off by late morning to early afternoon. Right behind this frontal passage is a high-pressure system that will usher in drier air by the afternoon. Thanks to the dry air we will see clouds decrease leading to some late day sunshine, especially in the western portions of the viewing area. Temperatures today will be seasonable as highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Clouds continue to decrease overnight leading to mainly clear skies. Clear skies combined with calm winds will help temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.