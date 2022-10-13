Happy Thursday! A rainy and dreary day is in-store for the Twin Tiers today as a cold front enters from the West. The rain starts as scattered showers but becomes more widespread throughout the morning. By late morning and into the afternoon, the heaviest of rain will be moving through. Rain accumulation looks to generally be around 0.50-1″ but localized higher amounts are possible. During the afternoon, some isolated thunderstorms are possible and a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds are the main threat from any strong to severe storm. Regardless, winds will be breezy today.

Heading into tonight, showers linger early but we dry out throughout tonight with clouds on the decrease. Patchy fog looks to develop late overnight and into tomorrow morning as well. As dry air filters in for Friday, we are dry and mostly sunny. We remain breezy for the end of the week.