Happy Friday! It is a foggy start to the day but this fog will lift by mid-morning. After the fog lifts, we are mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. Overnight, we are mostly clear which allows for temperatures to drop quickly and some patchy frost is possible tonight. Sunshine returns for Saturday but we have a weak cold front moving through during the afternoon and evening. Some stray showers are possible though as the cold front moves through but it will not be a washout.