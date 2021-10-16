Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/16/21)

Waking up to mainly cloudy skies Saturday morning with showers and thunderstorms moving into the area. Best timing for severe weather in the Twin Tiers will be from 8 AM to 11 AM. This risk includes damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates. Staying windy with the cold front moving through. Winds out of the northwest, which will work in favor of temperatures dropping through the afternoon. High temperatures today have already reached the low 70’s, but we will drop into the 60’s for the afternoon. Late afternoon through the overnight, stray showers will stick around as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 40’s.

