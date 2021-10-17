Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (10/17/21)

Waking up to fairly cloudy skies with stray showers this Saturday morning. Spotty showers will move in later this afternoon as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Staying windy with a weak trough just downwind of the Great Lakes. Temperatures hardly change as clouds and chances of rain hold out. High temperatures today reaching the mid to upper 50’s. Late afternoon through the overnight, conditions remain favorable for light showers as the weak trough stalls near our area. Temperatures will drop down into the low 40’s.